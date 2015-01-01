Abstract

This paper examines the effect of risk communication for evacuation in a case of flood induced by heavy rainfall in northern Kyushu district in July 2017. After reviewing the articles on flood in mountainous areas, we analyze a survey for 59 inhabitants and some interviews with 22 inhabitants and city hall officials to see the evacuation behavior and the risk communication in this disaster.The data indicate that there are difficulties to evacuate from flood because the complex of flood and landslide impeded the evacuation. The evacuation rate was low and the main trigger of evacuation was the witness of flood.Although the evacuation advisory might encourage the evacuation because evacuation rate of the citizen who heard evacuation advisory was higher than who did not heard it, the local government could not inform it to the citizen effectively. The emission of evacuation advisory through ETWS system of mobile phone was failed, because the internet network was temporarily interrupted by a thunderbolt. Moreover, the local community radio system through which the evacuation advisory can be heard in the people's houses did not work enough because the linkage between this system and other existing system had a problem.

Language: ja