Abstract

In Oshima town, the evacuation rate decreased markedly after Sediment disaster in Izu Oshima Island on October 16, 2013.Therefore, as a way to encourage evacuation, the town carried out group work to exchange opinions on problems relating to sediment disaster risks and evacuation behaviors and how to cope with them, and the evacuation rate improved. In addition, efforts are made to properly operate evacuation advisory and evacuation directives. The Town operates to reduce the miss of the evacuation advisory by using "sediment disaster warning information" and "observed rainfall". Based on cases of sediment-related disasters over the past 61 years, the index value of precipitation concerning the risk of debris flow occurrence was obtained and used as a reference for evacuation directives.In these investigations and operations, the joint examination system in which the Oshima town office, the Oshima branch office, the Oshima police station, and the Izu Oshima volcanic disaster prevention liaison office work together plays an important role.

Language: ja