Abstract

One year has passed after Northern Kyushu heavy rainfall happened in July in 2017 in Japan. In damaged areas, restorations and recoveries from the disaster have been taken little by little and various changes of community disaster responses are found. What changes does disaster occurrence lead into community disaster responses? This study surveyed the changes and the influencing items through interviews to the residents in some communities related to this disaster event with a focus on the changes of disaster prevention activities and disaster responses in the communities.As results of the interviews, various activities were begun to improve their disaster responses in some communities. On the other hand, we found more dependency on evacuation information from local governments and difficulty of community disaster responses by decrease of residents. Based on results of analyses on main stakeholder, community or individual evacuation and influencing factors, how to judge evacuation by communities in disasters had changed with influence of various factors in communities or outdoors.This study revealed the influence into community disaster responses by disaster occurrence and the analyses are important to consider temporary treatments for community disaster prevention and community culture for disaster prevention in future from long-term view.

Language: ja