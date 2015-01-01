Abstract

A devastating earthquake hit large area of Kyushu region, especially in Kumamoto prefecture. Its foreshock and main shock had occurred in April 14th at 9:26 p.m. (Mw 6.5) and in April 16th at 1:25 a.m. (Mw 7.3), respectively. NIED officiated as one of the main organizations connecting earthquake disaster managers and the disaster-stricken areas by offering the required information after integrating various disaster information into GIS data. Within this support, shelters and evacuees data were the most requested map information for many of the disaster recovery organizations. The data format of shelters and evacuees data offered from several organizations were varied, thus it often required otiose time to grab the content of information. To solve this problem, NIED integrated all sorts of shelters'data offered from various organizations (e.g. Kumamoto prefecture and city, Emergency Medical Information System, National land numerical information) and offered them as the map information. The aims of this paper are to marshal the processes and the situations of data integration for shelters and refugees and their usage, and to discuss the better ways for the arrangements of shelters and refugees' data not only for the disaster response but also as the information for daily use.

Language: ja