Citation

Wada T, Matsumoto K, Ohtsuki K. Disaster Inform. 2019; 17(2): 179-190.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Japan Society for Disaster Information Studies)

DOI

10.24709/jasdis.17.2_179

PMID

Abstract

An Emergency Rescue Evacuation Support System (ERESS) has been developed to detect a sudden disaster outbreak and give real time evacuation information of the disaster to evacuees. In this paper, we propose an evacuation guidance method with consideration for passage congestion by using iBeacon area and acceleration information. We judge the current states of ERESS terminal holders and recognize the passage congestion by gathering all terminal's states in an area. Then we understand the congestion of each area with sharing other area's congestion of terminals. Since we can change the evacuation route dynamically according to the passage congestion, we can give appropriate evacuation guidance to evacuees. We investigate the effectiveness of the proposed method by several evacuation guidance experiments.


Language: ja

Keywords

Beacon signal; ERESS; Evacuation guidance; Passage congestion; Sudden disaster; ビーコン信号; 突発性災害; 緊急救命避難支援システム; 通路混雑; 避難誘導

