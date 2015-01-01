Abstract

Disaster by rain storm brings us a certain lead time by nature in contrast to disaster by earthquake which happens without no sign. Local government can utilize this lead time to execute planned responses. But there are many cases that local government could not utilize lead time to respond speedily and appropiately. The background of this failure is considered the gap between information handling capabilities of local government and expanding information handling burden such as 1)collecting informatin on weather, water level and so, 2)deciding evacuation advice/order, 3)providing informations of weather warning and evacuation advice/order for residents and offices, 4)responding to phone-call rush from residents, offices, media and disaster prevention organizations.In this paper forcus is put on processes of deciding and providing evacuation advice/order. By analysing actual cases of local government responses to recent rain storm disaster, factors of success or failure to utilize lead time are made clear, and improvement measures are discussed.

Language: ja