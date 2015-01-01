Abstract

This study examined factors which influence the intention of evacuation behavior. We expected that the behavioral intention of evacuation is determined by six cognitive factors; perceived risk, response-efficacy, self-efficacy, response cost, descriptive norm, injunctive norm. For verifying the working appropriateness of the hypothesis, we conducted a questionnaire survey of tsunami evacuation, in Shizuoka prefecture. The result of factor analysis showed that factors which are interpreted as "subjective norm", "descriptive norm", "perceived risk", "response cost" and connected factor of "response-efficacy" and "self-efficacy" were confirmed. Result of the multiple regression analysis showed the effect of the norm factor had the greatest influence on the intention of evacuation behavior.

Language: ja