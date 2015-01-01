Abstract

BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic has led to severe containment measures to protect the population in France. The first lockdown modified daily living and could have led to a decrease in the frequency of severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). In the present study, we compared the frequency and severity of severe TBI before and during the first containment in Normandy.



METHODS: We included all patients admitted in the intensive care unit (ICU) for severe TBI in the two tertiary neurosurgical trauma centres of Normandy during the first lockdown. The year before the containment served as control. The primary outcome was the number of patients admitted per week in ICU. We compared the demographic characteristics, TBI mechanisms, CT scan, surgical procedure, and mortality rate.



RESULTS: The incidence of admissions for severe TBI in Normandy decreased by 33% during the containment. The aetiology of TBI significantly changed during the containment: there were less traffic road accidents and more TBI related to alcohol consumption. Patients with severe TBI during the containment had a better prognosis according to the impact score (p=0.04). We observed a significant decrease in the rate of short-term mortality related to severe TBI during the period of lockdown (p=0.02).



CONCLUSIONS: Containment related to the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a modification of the mechanisms of severe TBI in Normandy, which was associated with a decline in the rate of short-term death in intensive unit care.

Language: en