Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Injury patterns in pedestrians struck by motor vehicles were described in medical literature first published almost a half century ago. "Classical" triads of injury distribution were described for adults (skull-pelvis-extremity) and subsequently applied to children (head-hip or pelvis-distal femur/knee joint). Notably, these classical triads were derived from two publications reporting clinical observations of only 11 patients, all of whom were adults.



METHODS: A systematic literature review was conducted using Medline, CINAHL, EMBASE, and Cochrane to determine the evidence-base for motor vehicle collision (MVC)-pedestrian injury "triads" and other trauma patterns described for pedestrians in the adult and pediatric age groups.



RESULTS: Of the 1540 full-text articles identified in the review, 56 articles published in English met the inclusion criteria, that is, motor vehicle-pedestrian collision resulting in specific, fatal injuries determined by postmortem examinations. There were variations in injury patterns that differed from the "classical" triads. These differences likely stem from advances in vehicle design and safety features which have affected the nature and distribution of injuries.



DISCUSSION: Further research on the correlation of specific injuries sustained by pedestrians of different ages with various types of vehicles and impacts are needed to assess the validity of previously observed injury patterns in relation to the current motor vehicle fleet. Delineation of injury patterns can assist health care teams in trauma management. Vehicle manufacturers and government regulators can better assess whether the introduction of advanced driver assistance features designed to protect pedestrians when struck will be effective in reducing severe injuries. In forensic pathology practice, knowledge of pedestrian injury patterns based on data representative of impacts involving modern vehicles can provide MVC death investigators the means to determine MVC dynamics and pedestrian kinematics.

