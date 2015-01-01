|
Vijayakumar L, Ray S, Fernandes TN, Pathare S. Asia Pac. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
INTRODUCTION: In 2016, low-and-middle income countries (LMICs) accounted for 79% of the global suicide deaths. In LMICs, vulnerable groups-women, sexual minorities and refugees, and internally displaced persons (IDPs)-are at high risk of suicidal ideation, attempts and deaths by suicide, but information for designing targeted interventions for them is fragmented and missing, making it difficult to address gaps in the existing system. This review highlights these gaps by mapping: (a) risk factors associated with suicides and suicidal behavior including challenges in implementing targeted programmes for vulnerable groups; and (b) recommendations for effective suicide prevention interventions and strategies in LMICs as documented in the literature.
women; suicide; refugees; suicide prevention; LGBTQI