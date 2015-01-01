Abstract

INTRODUCTION: In 2016, low-and-middle income countries (LMICs) accounted for 79% of the global suicide deaths. In LMICs, vulnerable groups-women, sexual minorities and refugees, and internally displaced persons (IDPs)-are at high risk of suicidal ideation, attempts and deaths by suicide, but information for designing targeted interventions for them is fragmented and missing, making it difficult to address gaps in the existing system. This review highlights these gaps by mapping: (a) risk factors associated with suicides and suicidal behavior including challenges in implementing targeted programmes for vulnerable groups; and (b) recommendations for effective suicide prevention interventions and strategies in LMICs as documented in the literature.



METHODS: A descriptive mapping review of literature was conducted. Three electronic databases-PubMed, Google Scholar, and Refworld-were searched for specific keywords. The researchers mapped and reviewed 34 studies on suicide and suicide prevention across three main vulnerable groups.



RESULTS: This review highlighted the need for gender-specific interventions for women and sexual minorities, addressing gender-based discrimination, access to healthcare, abuse and violence, while for refugees and IDPs, critical concerns are monitoring and understanding suicidal behaviors and to address psychological and emotional responses to resettlement.



CONCLUSION: In LMICs, specific and unique socio-cultural and environmental factors may increase the risk of vulnerable groups to suicidal behaviors. In order to develop effective and comprehensive suicide prevention strategies, it is crucial to evaluate these differential risk factors and develop culturally appropriate and sensitive interventions and strategies.

