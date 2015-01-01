Abstract

BACKGROUND: The global burden of mental health problems is high and is predicted to rise. At present, mood symptoms are the foremost common psychological problems worldwide, yet little is known regarding their magnitude and associated factors in developing countries. Therefore, this study aimed to assess the magnitude and associated factors of anxiety, depressive, manic symptoms, and suicidal behavior among the rural Jimma community, Ethiopia.



METHODS: A community-based quantitative cross-sectional survey was employed on 423 households selected through systematic random sampling. An adapted version of the Mini International Neuropsychiatric Interview tool was used for the structured face-to-face interview. The collected data were checked for completeness, coded, and inserted into Epi Data version 3.1 and exported to SPSS version 23 for analysis. Variables with P < g0.05 and odds ratio (OR) [95% confidence interval (CI)] on multivariate logistic regression analysis were considered as factors associated with the outcome variable.



RESULTS: Overall, 185 (44.0%), 55 (13.1%), 44 (10.5%), and 23 (5.5%) of the respondents had anxiety, depressive, manic symptom, and suicide behavior, respectively. The odds of having anxiety symptoms were nearly 5 times higher among those who had perceived discrimination and racism experience compared to their counterpart [adjusted OR (AOR), 5.02; 95% CI, 1.90-13.26]. Likewise, recently bereaved participants had 4-fold higher odds of reporting depressive symptoms (AOR, 3.9; 95% CI, 1.4-10.4) than the non-bereaved ones. Furthermore, respondents who had depressive symptoms were almost four and a half times more likely to have manic symptoms compared to those who did not (AOR, 4.3; 95% CI, 1.71-11.02).



CONCLUSION: Anxiety, depressive, manic symptoms, and suicidal behavior were prevalent in the community and positively associated with multiple psychosocial factors. Implementing accessible and affordable community-based mental health services is recommended to mitigate the problems.

Language: en