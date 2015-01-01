Abstract

Chemical burns account for a small percentage of burns but contribute to significant number of burn-related mortalities. The major challenge posed by chemical burns is difficulty in correct depth estimation, as the damage continues to progress until they are effectively neutralized. Besides the most common etiology of chemical burns by alkalis and acids, there are many other unique causes of chemical burns. The author describes a case of chemical burns by heavy duty paint remover, the main composition of which is methylene chloride. Although several studies about methylene chloride poisoning are available in literature, only one case report of burns due to methylene chloride exists in literature. These burns are unique in their presentation. The author describes the presentation and challenges in management of this burn. Clinical trial registration Not applicable.

Language: en