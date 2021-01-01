Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Supercross is characterized by fast and skillful movements, with high concentration being required on an indoor competition circuit, due to the demanding jumps and short distances to the next obstacle. The injuries can turn out to be diverse, including polytraumatization. This paper aims to evaluate the accidents and possible injuries in a single Supercross competition. To what extent is the presence of medical staff required? METHODS: During the 17th International Supercross Event in Chemnitz, 93 participants started in 5 classes. Severe injuries were treated at the track, through the emergency department and hospital stay to their discharge.



RESULTS: Overall 5 participants (4.65%) had to be admitted to the clinic.



CONCLUSION: Injuries from risky jumps at relatively high speed can range from minor contusions to fractures and serious injuries. The permanent readiness of medical staff and emergency doctors at the site is therefore justified and required. The variety of injuries in a Supercross event can affect the head and face, the upper- and lower extremities, thoracal- and abdominal traumas and especially the spine. In addition, a special training concept in terms of preventive measures to prevent falls would be desirable.

Language: en