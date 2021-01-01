|
Kilper A, Schütz L, Langenhan R, Reimers N. J. Orthop. 2021; 24: 233-238.
(Copyright © 2021, P. K. Surendran Memorial Education Foundation, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
33814814
INTRODUCTION: Supercross is characterized by fast and skillful movements, with high concentration being required on an indoor competition circuit, due to the demanding jumps and short distances to the next obstacle. The injuries can turn out to be diverse, including polytraumatization. This paper aims to evaluate the accidents and possible injuries in a single Supercross competition. To what extent is the presence of medical staff required? METHODS: During the 17th International Supercross Event in Chemnitz, 93 participants started in 5 classes. Severe injuries were treated at the track, through the emergency department and hospital stay to their discharge.
Emergency medicine; Motocross; Motorsport; Sports accident; Sports injuries; Supercross