Abstract

BACKGROUND: Little is known about the lived experiences of individuals with tic disorders when driving vehicles or trying to obtain a driving license.



OBJECTIVE: To survey the driving-related experiences of adults with tic disorders.



METHODS: A global survey was disseminated via social media, international patient organizations, and experts between April 27, 2020 and July 20, 2020.



RESULTS: Participants were 228 adult individuals self-reporting a confirmed diagnosis of Tourette syndrome or chronic tic disorder. Of these, 183 (87.7%) had a driver's license. A minority (9%) reported that they had found it hard to pass the driving test. Tics only interfered with driving "a bit" (58.5%) or "not at all" (33%). A majority of participants reported being able to suppress their tics (39.5%) or that their tics are unchanged (28.5%) while driving. Nearly half of the participants (46.5%) had been involved in accidents, but only a negligible percentage (3.2%) considered that these were linked to the tics. Participants without a driver's license (n = 28, 12.3%) reported significantly more severe tics, compared to those with a license. The majority of these (60.7%) identified their tics as the main reason for not having a license and 64.3% said that they would like to receive support to obtain one.



CONCLUSIONS: The majority of surveyed participants with chronic tic disorders reported minimal difficulties with driving. However, a non-negligible minority of more severe cases struggle with driving or refrain from driving altogether and would benefit from additional support. The results have implications for clinicians and vehicle licensing agencies.

