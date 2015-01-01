SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Spencer MR, Hedegaard H, Garnett M. NCHS Data Brief 2021; (400): 1-8.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, United States National Center for Health Statistics)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Motor vehicle traffic deaths are one of the leading contributors to unintentional injury deaths in the United States (1). Recent studies have described changes in the rates of motor vehicle traffic deaths for different demographic groups (2-5). This report provides national trends in motor vehicle traffic deaths by sex, age group, and type of road user (i.e., motor vehicle occupant, motorcyclist, pedestrian, or pedal cyclist) from 1999 through 2019 using the latest mortality data from the National Vital Statistics System (NVSS).


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print