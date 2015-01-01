Abstract

Motor vehicle traffic deaths are one of the leading contributors to unintentional injury deaths in the United States (1). Recent studies have described changes in the rates of motor vehicle traffic deaths for different demographic groups (2-5). This report provides national trends in motor vehicle traffic deaths by sex, age group, and type of road user (i.e., motor vehicle occupant, motorcyclist, pedestrian, or pedal cyclist) from 1999 through 2019 using the latest mortality data from the National Vital Statistics System (NVSS).

