Abstract

The goal in the rehabilitation of veterans with mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) is to improve community participation. A tool that can objectively measure community participation is lacking. The aims of this study are to evaluate the feasibility of a smartphone application (app) called MOVES to objectively measure community participation; and compare MOVES with a self-report questionnaire, and differences between veterans with mTBI and civilians without TBI. It is a 6-week parallel observational study, which included seven veterans with blast-related mTBI and five civilians without TBI. The measures include MOVES, Participation Assessment with Recombined Tools-Objective (self-report participation measure), Satisfaction Questionnaire, and Perceived Accuracy Daily Logs. Participants were mostly satisfied using the MOVES app with 75% retention rate. Perceived accuracy of the MOVES app was 90%, while the two groups showed similar discrepancies between the PART-O and the MOVES (52% vs. 53%). The MOVES app is a feasible option to objectively measure community participation. Self-report was discrepant from the MOVES app for both groups.

