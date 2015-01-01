Abstract

As an effective method to alleviate traffic congestion, traffic signal coordination control has been applied in many cities to manage queues and to regulate traffic flow under oversaturated traffic condition. However, the previous methods are usually based on two hypotheses. One is that traffic demand is constant. The other assumes that the velocity of vehicle is immutable when entering the downstream section. In the paper, we develop a novel traffic coordination control method to control the traffic flow along oversaturated two-way arterials without both these hypotheses. The method includes two modules: intersection coordination control and arterial coordination control. The green time plan for all intersections can be obtained by the module of intersection coordination control. The module of arterial coordination control can optimize offset plan for all intersections along oversaturated two-way arterials. The experiment results verify that the proposed method can effectively control the queue length under the oversaturated traffic state. In addition, the delay in this method can be decreased by 5.4% compared with the existing delay minimization method and 13.6% compared with the traffic coordination control method without offset optimization. Finally, the proposed method can balance the delay level of different links along oversaturated arterial, which can directly reflect the efficiency of the proposed method on the traffic coordination control under oversaturated traffic condition.

