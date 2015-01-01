SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Arceneaux K, Gravelle TB, Osmundsen M, Petersen MB, Reifler J, Scotto TJ. Philos. Trans. R. Soc. Lond. B Biol. Sci. 2021; 376(1825): e20210064.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Royal Society of London)

DOI

10.1098/rstb.2021.0064

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The originally published version of this paper incorrectly spelt the author Mathias Osmundsen's name as Matthias Osmundsen. This has been corrected on the publisher's website. [The author's name has also been corrected in the SafetyLit database.]


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print