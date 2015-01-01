Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Quantitatively describe relative risk, trends, and geographical inequalities in suicide in adolescents and young adults in regions of Chile, from 2000 to 2017.



METHODOLOGY: Ecological population study based on records of death by suicide. Suicide death rates and relative risk (RR) were estimated, by sex, age, and region. Trends and geographical inequalities in suicide in regions of Chile were studied; absolute and relative measures of geographical inequalities were estimated.



RESULTS: Between 2000 and 2017, there were 6,292 suicides in adolescents and young adults in Chile. The average rates of death by suicide in Chile were 8.5, 5.4, and 14.7 per 100,000 in the 10-24, 10-19, and 20-24-year age groups, respectively, in the period 2000-2017. The highest suicide death rates were found in the Aisén, Los Lagos, Magellan and Los Ríos regions. The highest risk of suicide was estimated in men (RR = 3.5), young adults (RR = 2.7), and the Aisén region (RR = 2.0). The national average rate in the 10-24 age group remained at 8.5 per 100,000 in the periods 2000-2008 and 2009-2017. The greatest geographical inequality was found in men 20-24 years old in the period 2000-2008.



CONCLUSIONS: Suicide in young adults and adolescents in Chile remained unchanged in the study period. Men have a higher risk of suicide than women. There are geographical inequalities in suicide between Chile's regions and they are highest in men between ages 20 and 24. It is recommended to evaluate and strengthen suicide prevention programs in adolescents and young adults, especially in the most vulnerable regions and population groups.

