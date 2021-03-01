Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The primary aim was to examine whether sleep disturbances persist in children in the chronic stage of recovery from moderate or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). The secondary aim was to examine whether memory difficulties and/or other previously identified factors relate to sleep disturbances in children with moderate to severe TBI.



METHODS: This longitudinal study included 21 children with moderate to severe TBI, 8-18 years old, recruited from an urban tertiary paediatric specialised brain injury rehabilitation unit. Participants were seen 5 years and again 7 years post-injury, on average. Sleep disturbances were assessed with Sleep Disturbance Scale for Children (SDSC). Correlates that were considered included indicators of TBI severity, and questionnaires assessing everyday memory, fatigue, internalizing and externalizing behaviors and pain intensity.



RESULTS: The SDSC scores of children with moderate to severe TBI indicated greater disturbances in initiating and maintaining sleep, arousal, sleep-wake transition, and excessive somnolence relative to the norms, at follow-up. The mean SDSC scores and the number of participants with subclinical to clinical sleep disturbances on the SDSC remained unchanged from baseline to follow-up. At follow-up, the SDSC initiating and maintaining sleep, and excessive somnolence scales were associated with poorer everyday memory and greater fatigue.



CONCLUSIONS: Children with moderate to severe TBI experience ongoing sleep disturbances for years post-injury. Greater sleep disturbances are associated with worse functional outcomes. Further research into sleep disturbances and development of treatments is important, as it could improve the outcomes of children with TBI.

