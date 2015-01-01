SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Beebe KE, Reynolds E, Driver S. Brain Inj. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/02699052.2020.1837957

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

PRIMARY OBJECTIVE: - To discuss how the underlying neuroanatomy and neurobiology of five sport-related concussion (SRC) clinical profiles impacts assessment and treatment. RESEARCH DESIGN: - Narrative review.

METHODS AND PROCEDURES: - Based on the current literature and clinical experience, arguments against the traditional SRC protocol and for a clinical profiles-based SRC protocol are made. MAIN OUTCOMES AND RESULTS: - While the clinical profiles-based SRC protocol is widely used and accepted, there has been little published regarding the link to the underlying neuropathology. Our narrative review describes the five SRC clinical profiles: vestibular, ocular, mood, post-traumatic migraine, and cognitive/fatigue. For these profiles, the underlying neuroanatomy and neurobiology is outlined, as well as how that anatomy and biology impact the profiles' etiology, assessment, and treatment. The cervical and sleep modifiers are also briefly covered.

CONCLUSIONS: - Utilizing this model, clinicians are able to provide an individualized assessment, conceptualization, and treatment plan for SRC, leading to improved outcomes and clinical experiences for athletes.


Language: en

Keywords

clinical profiles; Physical Exertion Rehabilitation; sport-related concussion (SRC); Vestibular/Ocular Motor Screening (VOMS)

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print