|
Citation
|
Pugh MJ, Perrin PB, Arango-Lasprilla JC. Brain Inj. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) rates and outcomes are worse in Latin American countries relative to high-income countries. This study examined whether cognitive dysfunction, depressive mood, and poor social and emotional self-regulation in individuals with an acute TBI in Latin America predict longitudinal trajectories of caregiver burden during the first 4 months post-discharge.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
burden; Traumatic brain injury; caregiver; latin america