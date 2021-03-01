Abstract

Paediatric major trauma is relatively uncommon (6% of all traumas) and therefore unfamiliar to many radiologists. The indications for and interpretation of imaging are different to those commonly encountered in adults. In a centre that rarely encounters paediatric trauma, there can be trepidation over the best way to image children due to concerns regarding radiation and the injury patterns that occur at various ages. Within paediatric trauma, as per the Royal College of Radiologists "paediatric trauma protocols" guidelines and National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) guidance, the main reliance is on computed tomography (CT) and plain radiographs. This review of paediatric trauma from a busy UK major trauma centre demonstrates the most appropriate use of different imaging techniques, the extent of imaging, and the types of injuries that occur in a selection of paediatric trauma patients with a variety of trauma mechanisms. Cases include trauma related to road traffic accidents, bicycle handlebar injuries, falls, and even stabbings. Important learning points highlighted include the use of targeted body part imaging in children, the significance of handlebar injuries, and the importance of assessing for underlying injury in paediatric rib fractures and abdominal bruising and tenderness. We hope these examples will help to support and guide radiologists when encountering paediatric trauma within their own centres.

Language: en