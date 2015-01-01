Abstract

The purpose of the current study was to identify latent profiles of COVID-19 fear, depression, anxiety, stress, mindfulness, and resilience among university students. A total of 506 university undergraduate and graduate students from various universities were recruited through online platforms in Turkey. Data were collected utilizing self-report scales and were analyzed utilizing latent profile analysis.



RESULTS indicated significant relationships among COVID-19 fear, depression, anxiety, stress, resilience, and mindfulness. A three-class solution was adapted to fit the current data.



FINDINGS revealed that 46% of the participants were classified into the high COVID-19 fear and medium psychological symptoms profile. Also, 38% of the participants were identified as low psychological symptoms and high mindfulness and resilience. Additionally, 16% of the participants were classified as high COVID-19 fear, psychological symptoms and low mindfulness and resilience. Female gender was positively associated with COVID-19 fear, depression, anxiety, and stress. Life satisfaction and social support were positively associated with the mindfulness and resilience, and were negatively related to COVID-19 fear, depression, anxiety, and stress.

