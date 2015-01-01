|
Citation
|
Yalçın, Can N, Mançe Çalışır, Yalçın S, Çolak B. Curr. Psychol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33821112
|
Abstract
|
The purpose of the current study was to identify latent profiles of COVID-19 fear, depression, anxiety, stress, mindfulness, and resilience among university students. A total of 506 university undergraduate and graduate students from various universities were recruited through online platforms in Turkey. Data were collected utilizing self-report scales and were analyzed utilizing latent profile analysis.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Depression; Stress; Anxiety; Resilience; COVID-19 fear; Mindfulness Latent profile analysis