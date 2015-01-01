SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Yalçın, Can N, Mançe Çalışır, Yalçın S, Çolak B. Curr. Psychol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s12144-021-01667-x

33821112

The purpose of the current study was to identify latent profiles of COVID-19 fear, depression, anxiety, stress, mindfulness, and resilience among university students. A total of 506 university undergraduate and graduate students from various universities were recruited through online platforms in Turkey. Data were collected utilizing self-report scales and were analyzed utilizing latent profile analysis.

RESULTS indicated significant relationships among COVID-19 fear, depression, anxiety, stress, resilience, and mindfulness. A three-class solution was adapted to fit the current data.

FINDINGS revealed that 46% of the participants were classified into the high COVID-19 fear and medium psychological symptoms profile. Also, 38% of the participants were identified as low psychological symptoms and high mindfulness and resilience. Additionally, 16% of the participants were classified as high COVID-19 fear, psychological symptoms and low mindfulness and resilience. Female gender was positively associated with COVID-19 fear, depression, anxiety, and stress. Life satisfaction and social support were positively associated with the mindfulness and resilience, and were negatively related to COVID-19 fear, depression, anxiety, and stress.


Depression; Stress; Anxiety; Resilience; COVID-19 fear; Mindfulness Latent profile analysis

