Abstract

Single-vehicle crashes are of major concern in both developed as well as in Low Middle Income Countries due to the severity of injuries, particularly fatal accidents. In India, a significant proportion of crashes are single-vehicle crashes. The vehicles which are involved in accidents due to causes such as self skidding, hitting stationary objects, trees that are simply contributed by the drivers themselves are referred to as out-of-control single-vehicle crashes. The main objective of this study is to evaluate the risk factors associated with single-vehicle motorcycle collisions in Tamilnadu, India and identifies the unique characteristics and injury outcomes associated with these collisions. Crash dataset for the present study was prepared from the police-reported crashes for the past nine years that occurred within the state of Tamilnadu between 2009 and 2017. The identified contributory factors which influence injury severity include driver characteristics, crash-related factors, traffic-related factors, vehicle and environment-related factors. In this study, injury severity is classified into three categories, i.e. fatal, serious, and minor injuries. Since the outcome of the injury severity could be measured on an ordinal scale, a discrete ordered outcome model, an ordered logit model is applied. To summarise the results, thirteen of the studied factors are found to have a significant influence on the injury severity of drivers.



RESULTS show that the likelihood of fatal injuries increases in crashes where motorcyclists hit stationary fixed objects, hit trees, ran-off road, inclement weather conditions, urban areas. It is also found that winter season, north districts of Tamilnadu, single and two-lane roads, highways, village roads and, other district roads, daylight conditions, drivers who are younger and working-age group, overtaking from left, taking u-turn are associated with less likelihood of fatal crashes. To increase the overall safety of the roads, targeted countermeasures may be designed in light of injury severity of the drivers with respect to single-vehicle crashes also. This study provides useful insights for reducing injury severity in single-vehicle motorcycle crashes.

