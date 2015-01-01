Abstract

BACKGROUND: A growing global concern is that suicide research has paid little attention to young people with disabilities, particularly, in low- and middle-income countries (LAMICs). We aimed to estimate the 12-month prevalence of suicidal ideation and attempt and describe some associations among deaf adolescents in Ghana.



METHODS: This is a cross-sectional anonymous self-report survey involving a nationally representative random sample of 450 school-going deaf adolescents. Data analysis included bivariate and multivariable approaches.



RESULTS: The overall 12-month prevalence of suicidal ideation was 19·3% (95% confidence interval [CI] = 15·8-23·3) and suicidal attempt was 15·6% (95% CI = 12·3-19·2). Although alcohol use and parental divorce were strongly associated with increased odds of both suicidal ideation and attempt, high subjective mental well-being was associated with reduced odds of both suicidal ideation and attempt. Living with no parents and being a final year student were associated with suicidal ideation, while male gender was associated with suicidal attempt.



CONCLUSIONS: The prevalence of suicidal behaviours among school-going deaf adolescents in this study compares with estimates among in-school non-deaf adolescents in Ghana and other LAMICs in Africa, and also highlights the need for prevention efforts against the onset of suicidal ideation and possible transition to attempt and suicide among deaf adolescents.

Language: en