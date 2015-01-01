SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Nguyen AJ, McDaniel H, Braun SS, Chen L, Bradshaw CP. J. Sch. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, American School Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/josh.13026

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

BACKGROUND: In rural communities, understanding and improving school climate may benefit youth facing unique contextual challenges to well-being. As education research rarely focuses on rural schools, we aimed to examine school climate and student well-being with a particular focus on rural schools, compared to suburban schools.

METHODS: Cross-sectional survey data were collected from 62,265 students in 22 rural and 78 suburban Maryland middle and high schools. Student self-report data were collected on school climate (safety, engagement, and environment) as well as internalizing problems, behavior problems, stress, substance abuse, and future orientation. Multiple-group, multilevel models were fit to compare between rural and suburban schools.

RESULTS: On average, rural students reported significantly lower perceptions of safety and engagement than suburban students. Safety and engagement were generally associated with higher youth well-being. A number of moderated effects were observed, which generally suggested stronger associations between school-level climate-particularly engagement-and more positive outcomes for rural compared to suburban students.

CONCLUSIONS: Students' perceptions of safety and engagement were associated with student well-being, in some cases with stronger associations for rural students. These findings suggest that efforts to improve school climate may be particularly impactful for rural students.


Language: en

Keywords

mental health; substance use; school climate; behavioral health; rural health; school engagement

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print