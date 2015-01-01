|
Nguyen AJ, McDaniel H, Braun SS, Chen L, Bradshaw CP. J. Sch. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, American School Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
BACKGROUND: In rural communities, understanding and improving school climate may benefit youth facing unique contextual challenges to well-being. As education research rarely focuses on rural schools, we aimed to examine school climate and student well-being with a particular focus on rural schools, compared to suburban schools.
mental health; substance use; school climate; behavioral health; rural health; school engagement