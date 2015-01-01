Abstract

BACKGROUND: Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) is an act of deliberately hurting one's body without the purpose of death. Internal phenotypes have been used in numerous studies of mental disorders, suicide, and self-injury. This research aimed to evaluate the cognitive function of patients with NSSI and determine their potential endophenotype.



METHODS: This study used a comparative control design and included 61 patients with NSSI, 55 healthy siblings (HS), and 53 healthy controls. Visual learning, reasoning and problem, verbal learning, attention/vigilance, working memory, and speed of processing were used to evaluate the cognitive function of the subjects.



RESULTS: Patients with NSSI and their HS showed cognitive defects in reasoning and problem, attention/vigilance, and working memory. Substantial differences were observed in verbal learning among the three groups, but no significant difference was recorded in the scores in Brief Assessment of Cognition in Schizophrenia.



CONCLUSIONS: The results suggest that reasoning and problem, attention/vigilance, and working memory may be potential endophenotypes in early identification of Chinese Han people with NSSI behavior.

