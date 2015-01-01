|
Siska F, Amchova P, Kuruczova D, Tizabi Y, Ruda-Kucerova J. World J. Biol. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
OBJECTIVE: Adolescence drinking and subsequent development of alcohol use disorder (AUD) is a worldwide health concern. In particular, mood dysregulation or early alcohol exposure can be the cause of heavy drinking in some individuals or a consequence of heavy drinking in others.
Language: en
Rats; Depression; Alcohol use disorder; AMPA/kainate receptor; NBQX; Olfactory bulbectomy