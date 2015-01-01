Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Adolescence drinking and subsequent development of alcohol use disorder (AUD) is a worldwide health concern. In particular, mood dysregulation or early alcohol exposure can be the cause of heavy drinking in some individuals or a consequence of heavy drinking in others.



METHODS: This study investigated the effects of voluntary alcohol intake during adolescence, i.e. continuous 10% alcohol access between postnatal days (PND) 29 to 43 and olfactory bulbectomy (OBX) model of depression (performed on PND 59) on alcohol drinking in Wistar rats during adulthood (PND 80-120, intermittent 20% alcohol access). In addition, the effect of NBQX, an AMPA/kainate receptor antagonist (5 mg/kg, IP) on spontaneous alcohol consumption was examined.



RESULTS: Rats exposed to 10% alcohol during adolescence exhibited a lower 20% alcohol intake in the intermittent paradigm during adulthood, while the OBX-induced phenotype did not exert a significant effect on the drinking behavior. NBQX exerted a transient reduction on alcohol intake in the OBX rats.



CONCLUSIONS: Our results indicate that exposure to alcohol during adolescence can affect alcohol drinking in adulthood and that further exploration of AMPA and/or kainate receptor antagonists in co-morbid alcoholism-depression is warranted.

