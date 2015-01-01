Abstract

BACKGROUND: Falls are one of the major causes of mortality and morbidity in older adults. However, despite adoption of prevention strategies, the number of falls in older adults has not declined. The aim of this study was to examine fall awareness behaviour and its associated factors among Malaysian community dwelling older adults.



METHODS: A total of 144 community dwelling older adults (mean age of 70.69 ± 4.3 years) participated in this study. Physical performance were assessed using timed up and go (TUG), gait speed (GS), chair stand and hand grip tests. Fall Awareness Behaviour (FaB) and Fall Risk Assessment Questionnaires (FRAQ) were administered to assess behaviour and fall prevention knowledge respectively.



RESULTS: Stepwise linear regression analysis showed that the practice of fall awareness behaviour (R(2) = 0.256) was significantly associated with being male [95% C.I: 2.178 to 7.789, p < 0.001], having lower BMI [95% C.I: - 0.692 to - 0.135, p < 0.05], living with family [95% C.I: 0.022 to 5.953, p < 0.05] and those having higher functional mobility [95% C.I: - 2.008 to - 0.164, p < 0.05].



CONCLUSIONS: Fall awareness behaviour should be emphasized among older females, those with lower functional mobility, higher BMI and living alone.

Language: en