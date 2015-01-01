|
Goh JW, Singh DKA, Mesbah N, Hanafi AAM, Azwan AF. BMC Geriatr. 2021; 21(1): e226.
BACKGROUND: Falls are one of the major causes of mortality and morbidity in older adults. However, despite adoption of prevention strategies, the number of falls in older adults has not declined. The aim of this study was to examine fall awareness behaviour and its associated factors among Malaysian community dwelling older adults.
Fall prevention; Older adults; Older people; Fall awareness behaviour; Fall strategy