Abstract

On Jan. 30, 2021, antivaccine protestors briefly disrupted efforts at Dodger Stadium to administer vaccinations against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARSCoV-2), the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Other protestors have disrupted shopping centres to protest mask mandates, curfews and lockdowns that have been enacted to help slow spread of the virus, and at least 1 protest forced a lockdown at a hospital. In the last year, there has been large growth in antivaccine groups on social media. Similar protests against COVID-19 public health measures, some of which turned violent, have occurred in many cities in 2020 and 2021, often linked to partisan political divides. However, violent protests over vaccination campaigns are not unique to our time, as illustrated by the Montréal Vaccine Riot of 1885.

