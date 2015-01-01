SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Wolfers M, Geraghty F, Montorfano L, Bordes SJ, Miller G. Cureus 2021; 13(3): e13673.

(Copyright © 2021, Curēus)

10.7759/cureus.13673

33824824

Automatic washing machine injuries are more commonly associated with minor injuries in the pediatric population but may cause life and limb-threatening adult injuries in rare instances. This case describes a severe upper extremity injury after a schizophrenic patient placed her arm into a running machine. Herein, we describe the management, complex reconstruction, and repair of radial, ulnar, and metacarpal fractures in addition to transected tendons and vasculature. The patient had an excellent functional outcome with minor restrictions in motion and complete recovery of sensation.


trauma; hand; reconstruction; tendon transfer; upper extremity

