|
Citation
|
Ganson KT, O'Connor J, Benabou SE, Nagata JM. Health Soc. Care Community 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Interpersonal violence is common on college campuses and is associated with many adverse health outcomes; however, it remains unknown whether experiencing interpersonal violence victimisation is associated with concussions. The aim of this study was to estimate the associations between interpersonal violence, including emotional abuse, physical abuse and sexual assault, and concussions among a large, diverse sample of college students. We analysed cross-sectional data from the 2018-2019 national (US) Healthy Minds Study (N = 1,478). Multiple logistic regression analyses were conducted to estimate the association between interpersonal violence victimisation (any violence victimisation, emotional abuse, physical abuse and sexual assault) and concussion history (any concussion, diagnosed concussion and undiagnosed concussion), while adjusting for potential confounders. Analyses were conducted among the overall sample and separately by male and female participants.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
violence; mild traumatic brain injury; sexual assault; college students; concussions; victimisation