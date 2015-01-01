Abstract

Interpersonal violence is common on college campuses and is associated with many adverse health outcomes; however, it remains unknown whether experiencing interpersonal violence victimisation is associated with concussions. The aim of this study was to estimate the associations between interpersonal violence, including emotional abuse, physical abuse and sexual assault, and concussions among a large, diverse sample of college students. We analysed cross-sectional data from the 2018-2019 national (US) Healthy Minds Study (N = 1,478). Multiple logistic regression analyses were conducted to estimate the association between interpersonal violence victimisation (any violence victimisation, emotional abuse, physical abuse and sexual assault) and concussion history (any concussion, diagnosed concussion and undiagnosed concussion), while adjusting for potential confounders. Analyses were conducted among the overall sample and separately by male and female participants.



RESULTS showed patterns of significant associations between interpersonal violence victimisation and concussions among the overall sample and among male and female participants. Among the overall sample, any interpersonal violence victimisation (adjusted odds ratio [AOR] 1.45, 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.13-1.88), emotional abuse (AOR 1.36, 95% CI 1.06-1.76), physical abuse (AOR 1.61, 95% CI 1.07-2.44) and sexual assault (AOR 2.17, 95% CI 1.44-3.26) were associated with higher odds of any concussion history. Sexual assault victimisation had the strongest association with any concussion history among male (AOR 1.96, 95% CI 1.04-3.71) and female (AOR 2.96, 95% CI 1.62-5.43) participants. These results expand on prior interpersonal violence and concussion research by showing an association with multiple victimisation measures among a large and diverse sample of college students. Medical professionals should screen for concussions among college students who experience emotional abuse, physical abuse and sexual assault to provide appropriate guidance. Information on the symptoms of concussions should be incorporated into campus violence awareness and prevention efforts.

Language: en