Abstract

PURPOSE: For triage purposes following a nuclear accident or a terrorist event, gene expression biomarkers in blood have been demonstrated to be good bioindicators of ionizing radiation (IR) exposure and can be used to assess the dose received by exposed individuals. Many IR-sensitive genes are regulated by the DNA damage response pathway, and modulators of this pathway could potentially affect their expression level and therefore alter accurate dose estimations. In the present study, we addressed the potential influence of temperature, sample transport conditions and the blood cell fraction analyzed on the transcriptional response of the following radiation-responsive genes: FDXR, CCNG1, MDM2, PHPT1, APOBEC3H, DDB2, SESN1, P21, PUMA, and GADD45.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Whole blood from healthy donors was exposed to a 2 Gy X-ray dose with a dose rate of 0.5 Gy/min (output 13 mA, 250 kV peak, 0.2 mA) and incubated for 24 h at either 37, 22, or 4 °C. For mimicking the effect of transport conditions at different temperatures, samples incubated at 37 °C for 24 h were kept at 37, 22 or 4 °C for another 24 h. Comparisons of biomarker responses to IR between white blood cells (WBCs), peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) and whole blood were carried out after a 2 Gy X-ray exposure and incubation at 37 °C for 24 hours.



RESULTS: Hypothermic conditions (22 or 4 °C) following irradiation drastically inhibited transcriptional responses to IR exposure. However, sample shipment at different temperatures did not affect gene expression level except for SESN1. The transcriptional response to IR of specific genes depended on the cell fraction used, apart from FDXR, CCNG1, and SESN1.



CONCLUSION: In conclusion, temperature during the incubation period and cell fraction but not the storing conditions during transport can influence the transcriptional response of specific genes. However, FDXR and CCNG1 showed a consistent response under all the different conditions tested demonstrating their reliability as individual biological dosimetry biomarkers.

