Nasser F, Cruz-Garcia L, O'Brien G, Badie C. Int. J. Radiat. Biol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa Healthcare)
PURPOSE: For triage purposes following a nuclear accident or a terrorist event, gene expression biomarkers in blood have been demonstrated to be good bioindicators of ionizing radiation (IR) exposure and can be used to assess the dose received by exposed individuals. Many IR-sensitive genes are regulated by the DNA damage response pathway, and modulators of this pathway could potentially affect their expression level and therefore alter accurate dose estimations. In the present study, we addressed the potential influence of temperature, sample transport conditions and the blood cell fraction analyzed on the transcriptional response of the following radiation-responsive genes: FDXR, CCNG1, MDM2, PHPT1, APOBEC3H, DDB2, SESN1, P21, PUMA, and GADD45.
Language: en
gene expression; blood derived cells; FDXR; temperature; transport conditions