Abstract

In North America, challenges associated with human-black bear (Ursus americanus) interactions have increased in recent decades. We used the structural equation modeling framework to understand how psychological factors such as perceived benefits, risks, social trust, salient value similarities, and locus of control interacted and described human tolerance of black bears in Oklahoma. Our results suggested that trust in the state wildlife agency's ability to manage black bears significantly affected both risk and benefits perception. The spatial hotspot analysis showed that residents of metropolitan areas had more positive attitudes toward black bears compared to rural residents, and more trust in the state wildlife management agency's ability to manage black bear populations. Trust in the state wildlife agency was low in rural areas, and specifically southeastern Oklahoma. Conversely, risk perception was higher in rural areas near one of the state's two extant black bear populations than in metropolitan areas removed from black bear ranges. We suggest that managers focus efforts on building strong relational foundations for trust between wildlife management personnel and rural residents in addition to demonstrating competence in black bear management techniques.

