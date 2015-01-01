Abstract

Among LGBTQ youth, suicidality and homelessness occur at heightened rates. Using the Interpersonal Theory of Suicide (ITS), this study seeks to explore the associations of having a parent, family member, friend, or romantic partner in one's social network and not being "out" to specific network members (lack of disclosure) with ITS constructs (perceived burdensomeness and thwarted belonging), considering homelessness history. Data include 462 youth aged 12-24 who contacted an LGBTQ youth-focused suicide crisis provider from 2015 to 2017. Disclosure status and network composition differed by homelessness experience. Homeless youth were more likely to disclose to their parents and less likely to disclose to other family members. Youth who had not disclosed to their parents reported higher perceived burdensomeness and thwarted belonging whereas having more family members and peers in one's network was associated with lower scores on ITS constructs. Implications for prevention approaches with youth who may be at increased risk for suicide are discussed.

