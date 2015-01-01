Abstract

Susceptibility weighted imaging and resting state functional magnetic resonance imaging have been highlighted as two novel neuroimaging modalities that have been underutilised when attempting to predict whether a child with concussion will recover normally or have a delayed recovery course. This study aimed to investigate whether there was a difference between children who recover normally from a concussion and children with delayed recovery in terms of SWI lesion burden and resting state network makeup. Forty-one children who presented to the emergency department of a tertiary level paediatric hospital with concussion, participated in this study as a part of a larger prospective, longitudinal observational cohort study into concussion assessment and recovery. Children underwent neuroimaging two weeks post injury and were classified as either normally recovering (n=27), or delayed recovering (n=14) based on their post-concussion symptoms at 2 weeks post injury. No participants showed lesions detected using SWI; therefore, no group differences could be assessed. No between group resting state network differences were uncovered using dual regression analysis. These findings alongside previously published work suggest that potential causes of delayed recovery from concussion may not be found using current neuroimaging paradigms.

Language: en