Abstract

PURPOSE: To investigate driving ability (brake reaction time, BRT) after right-sided hernia repair. It was assumed that postoperatively BRT would be impaired as compared to the preoperative reference and healthy controls.



METHODS: BRT was prospectively collected from 30 patients undergoing hernia repair [Lichtenstein or total extraperitoneal endoscopic procedure (TEP)]. BRT was measured with a driving simulator preoperatively and on postoperative days 2 and 14. After receiving a visual stimulus, the patients had to apply the brake pedal with 160 N. The average of ten runs was used as the patient's BRT value.



RESULTS: Thirty patients completed all measurements. In the Lichtenstein group, BRT was significantly impaired as compared to the patient's preoperative values (p = 0.021). Two weeks after surgery BRT had returned to the preoperative level (p = 0.859). BRT in the Lichtenstein group was also significantly impaired 2 days postoperatively as compared to the BRT of 60 healthy controls (p = 0.001). In the TEP group, no impaired BRT was detected.



CONCLUSIONS: Based on our finding of significantly impaired BRT in patients following right-sided Lichtenstein hernia repair, it seems wise to recommend that such patients refrain from driving for 2 weeks after surgery. No such impairment was found in patients following TEP surgery. Consequently, it is deemed safe for them to resume driving 2 days after the procedure.

Language: en