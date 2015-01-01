Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) has been highlighted as one of the challenges to the effectiveness of the Prevention of Mother-to-Child Transmission of HIV (PMTCT) programs in rural areas in South Africa. This study aimed at assessing the prevalence of prenatal and postnatal physical as well as psychological IPV, and corresponding time-invariant and time-varying predictors, among HIV-positive women attending PMTCT services in rural South Africa. The Conflict Tactics Scale (CTS) was used to assess IPV at four time points prenatal and postnatal. This study highlighted high levels of physical and psychological IPV experienced by HIV-infected women during pregnancy and in the first year after childbirth. Time-invariant predictors and time-varying predictors of physical IPV and psychological IPV were individual, social, and behavioral factors. Multi-dimensional evidence-based interventions are needed to deal with the high levels of prenatal and postnatal physical as well as psychological IPV experienced by these women.

Language: en