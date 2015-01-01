|
Citation
|
Harweg T, Bachmann D, Weichert F. Z. Gesundh. Wiss. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33824850
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: With the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic spreading across the world, protective measures for containing the virus are essential, especially as long as no vaccine or effective treatment is available. One important measure is the so-called physical distancing or social distancing.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Numerical simulation; COVID-19; SARS-CoV-2; Agent-based simulation; Pedestrian dynamics; Social-force model