Vojtek M, Matuška J, Siroky J, Kugler J, Kendra M. Transp. Res. Proc. 2021; 53: 8-15.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publications)

10.1016/j.trpro.2021.02.001

Abstract

Level of railway safety is influenced by railway safety system, what is a complex of technical equipment and administrative arrangements. Current and previous accidents that happened show the necessity of solving these issues. The paper is focused on deep analysis, description and comparison of specific railway safety systems usage, which are suitable for regional railway lines. Content of the paper is applied on conditions in the Czech Republic. The main output of the paper is comparative evaluation of different railway safety systems on regional lines from safety and technology point of view.


Keywords

railway safety; railway transport; regional line; train accident

