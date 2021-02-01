SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bartuska L, Mašek J. Transp. Res. Proc. 2021; 53: 321-328.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publications)

10.1016/j.trpro.2021.02.038

The paper discusses changes in the traffic volume on selected major roads in the region of South Bohemia (Czech Republic) in connection with significant measures adopted by the Czech government to reduce the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in spring 2020. The paper assesses the rate of decrease in traffic volume by road transport types (especially individual car transport and freight transport) based on data from a series of transport surveys conducted in spring 2020.


Road Traffic; the State of Emergncy; Travel Behaviour

