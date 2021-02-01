Abstract

The paper is devoted to expanding the composition of the studied elements of the human factor that affect the level of industrial injuries. The significant achievements of JSC "Russian Railways" are shown in reducing injuries and the tasks of implementing the "Vision Zero" concept, which can be solved if additional reserves are attracted. The purpose of the paper is to widely include motivational elements in the human factor, which allow approaching the implementation of the concept of zero injuries. An overview of the studied factors of injuries in the industry is given. Based on the conducted research, motivational elements that have an impact on the safety of production processes are identified. The use of the SHELL concept allowed approaching the systematic study of the problem of injury minimization based on the study of the relationship between a person and the organization's resources. Problematic behavioral characteristics of industry employees and ways to solve them are identified. Obtaining an objective picture of the real state of the motivational sphere is possible by using a comprehensive approach with the involvement of additional research results. Research methods: expert, sociological survey, statistical data analysis, comparison, system analysis. As a result, the following conclusions are obtained: the construction of an industry system of personnel motivation in relation to reducing the level of industrial injuries requires the use of research results on the motivational sphere of employees. These results will allow implementing a comprehensive approach, making additions to the mechanisms of management actions to reduce injuries.

Language: en