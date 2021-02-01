Abstract

Currently, in most countries of the World, a ban on flying unmanned aerial vehicles over the territory of transport facilities, including airports, has been introduced. This was done because of the threat of collision of unmanned aerial vehicles with other vehicles, dangerous technical elements or people. In this study, the factors for the safe use of unmanned aerial vehicles at transport infrastructure facilities were formulated. Taking into account these factors, a method for protecting an allocated air corridor was developed. For practical implementation of the proposed method, a technical solution was developed that implements it - an air tunnel designed to protect the borders of the air corridor allocated for the movement of unmanned aerial vehicles. The structure of the air tunnel was developed on the basis of a new hybrid material made of cellular polycarbonate and optical fiber, specially synthesized for this purpose. The developed method and the technical solution implementing it - the air tunnel, together allow improving the safety of unmanned aerial vehicles flying at transport infrastructure facilities and creating prerequisites for canceling existing restrictions on the use of unmanned aerial vehicles at transport facilities, including airports.

Language: en