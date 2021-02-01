Abstract

The method for constructing the model of a road accident and determining the dynamics of vehicle's driving dynamics at collisions is proposed. This method allows us to take into account the dynamics of physical processes associated with the destruction of vehicle elements and its potential energy it the accident. It also provides the necessary conditions for calculating the vehicle speed at the time of a collision. At the same time the calculated parameters of the vehicle speed are used as the basis for the grapho-analytical method for determining the position of the vehicle after a collision. The use of the grapho-analytical method for analyzing the accident makes it possible to exclude some errors in calculations that are typical for the analytical method studying road accidents. By the way, the correct calculation of the dynamics of the car's movement allows us to increase significantly the reliability of a simulated event and to obtain materials for an objective assessment of the road accident. The proposed method can be used in cases when the initial data does not contain the parameters necessary for the standard calculation model.

