Abstract

Road safety audit has been used for a long time all over the world as one of the main tools for organizing safe traffic but in Russia this concept appeared only in 2017 at the legislative level. Thus, the article describes the purpose and essence of road safety audit. For a more detailed review on the road safety audit procedure on highways, a federal road of the Krasnoyarsk region was chosen. After analysis of official statistics and accident reports several priority sections requiring some special attention were identified. The priority area was determined by the greatest social economic damage from the death/injury of people per one accident. These calculations were based on the value of statistical life. After a detailed analysis of the types of accidents and road conditions that affect the risk of accidents the road sections with a high rate of car accidents were determined. After a detailed study of road accidents on these road sections some measures to reduce the accident rate were proposed. The effectiveness of the proposed measures was tested using the PC-Crash (the accident simulation and reconstruction program).

