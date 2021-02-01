Abstract

This article presents regulatory requirements in the field of fire safety for bearing and enclosing structures of oil-and-gas complex construction, tankers and offshore fixed platforms. Authors investigate two steel deck bulkhead with mineral wool fire protection for a sea building construction with a fire resistance limit A-60 (standard fire mode) and Н-120 (hydrocarbon fire mode). Finite element modeling used in this study showed excellent correlation with experiment results (average deviation is less than 5%) and can be effectively use to predicate and justify fire resistance limit. It was also found inappropriate behavior of one of the samples during the experiment, which was not predicted by the calculation model. Some materials has a lack of experimental data about thermophysical properties, therefore the special curves, which shows dependence of the thermal conductivity on temperature were built on the basis of regression analysis. The most optimal dependences were selected. In future, this database can be used to create an adequate model for calculations different fire mode simulation (including hydro-carbonate and real one) and develop regulatory requirements and numerical methods of calculation for tankers and offshore oil platforms.

Language: en