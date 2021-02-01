Abstract

Public transport is an important component of the infrastructure of modern cities and other settlements, as it ensures the mobility of all segments of the population. In this regard, improving the level of public transport safety is an important task. In this article, the main causes of accidents in transport were studied, the experience of developing various transport safety systems was analyzed, and digital technologies and tools that would improve the level of safety were identified. As a result, a reference model for managing the public transport system based on digital technologies was developed.

